Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 29, 2022, 02:01:11 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
We dont need more migrants
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: We dont need more migrants (Read 145 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 553
We dont need more migrants
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:59:57 AM »
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................
never a truer word spoken ....some of the numbers in the article are ridiculous......
we shouldn't have to be feeding more bodies and housing them in such a cost-of-living crisis for the poor and low-paid... I know the lefties OTR go on about foodbanks and have a point - if we are having to fund the lives of many illegal crossings - they often forget to voice that part of the argument though
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20570280/trevor-kavanagh-farage-emigration-brain-drain-stop/
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 617
Re: We dont need more migrants
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:58:44 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 07:59:57 AM
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................
Or at least make them pick all that food out of the fields before it rots!
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 491
Re: We dont need more migrants
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:15 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 07:58:44 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 07:59:57 AM
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................
Or at least make them pick all that food out of the fields before it rots!
It November
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 888
Re: We dont need more migrants
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:56 PM »
450 more paddlers today.No wind for the rest of the week, so the invasion will be gathering pace.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...