November 28, 2022, 10:19:26 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
We dont need more migrants
Author
Topic: We dont need more migrants (Read 106 times)
headset
Posts: 6 553
We dont need more migrants
Today
at 07:59:57 AM »
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................
never a truer word spoken ....some of the numbers in the article are ridiculous......
we shouldn't have to be feeding more bodies and housing them in such a cost-of-living crisis for the poor and low-paid... I know the lefties OTR go on about foodbanks and have a point - if we are having to fund the lives of many illegal crossings - they often forget to voice that part of the argument though
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20570280/trevor-kavanagh-farage-emigration-brain-drain-stop/
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 617
Re: We dont need more migrants
Today
at 07:58:44 PM »
Today
at 07:59:57 AM
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................
Or at least make them pick all that food out of the fields before it rots!
kippers
Posts: 3 491
Re: We dont need more migrants
Today
at 10:04:15 PM »
Today
at 07:58:44 PM
Today
at 07:59:57 AM
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................
Or at least make them pick all that food out of the fields before it rots!
It November
Loading...