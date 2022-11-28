headset

never a truer word spoken ....some of the numbers in the article are ridiculous......



we shouldn't have to be feeding more bodies and housing them in such a cost-of-living crisis for the poor and low-paid... I know the lefties OTR go on about foodbanks and have a point - if we are having to fund the lives of many illegal crossings - they often forget to voice that part of the argument though







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20570280/trevor-kavanagh-farage-emigration-brain-drain-stop/

