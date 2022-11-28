is, without doubt, Englands No1 marksman or should that be No 9
he has a lot of goal-scoring records on the go and good luck to him if he gets them all.
i just hope he doesn't go out less than 100% fit with those records in mind - when a rest might sometimes be best for him and the team...................
the good thing is you will get nothing less then 100% effort from him regardless of fitness level when with England after all its probably his best chance of winning some silverware - so i would never doubt his effort but you sometimes think he plays with a knock or 2 when he shouldn't do..
still, a top finisher and I'm still expecting him to win us some games as we progress https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20570753/harry-kane-england-world-cup-final-fitness-vow/