Harry Kane



he has a lot of goal-scoring records on the go and good luck to him if he gets them all.





i just hope he doesn't go out less than 100% fit with those records in mind - when a rest might sometimes be best for him and the team...................





the good thing is you will get nothing less then 100% effort from him regardless of fitness level when with England after all its probably his best chance of winning some silverware - so i would never doubt his effort but you sometimes think he plays with a knock or 2 when he shouldn't do..



still, a top finisher and I'm still expecting him to win us some games as we progress





