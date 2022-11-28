headset

I would have started with the same team you don't drop players after a 6-2 victory injuries aside.



i do sit with Piers and the England masses I would have brought Foden on then again I rate City lads Grealish and Foden as our two footballing magicians. So he did put one of them on to no avail.





I can't put the boot into Southgate's reign to much given he is the 2nd best manager to manage England going off the stats.



the only difference between him and me if I was a gaffer............would be I would look to win games early on by playing my footballers and then take them off ............. Southgate tends to drop talent onto the field later into the game.





If he gets us into the knockout stages its job done ............ so maybe the critics are going a little early with the criticism for me.





sing it loud sing it proud...





GSTK





time to put the welsh to the sword tomorrow.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20569545/england-best-player-usa-gareth-southgate-piers-morgan/



