Morocco (fans) Riot in Belgium after W/C Win « on: Today at 05:50:04 PM »





come to Europe for a better living they say and then start wrecking the joint...





and you have the soft-arse lefties who want the doors left open for them ---- yea right o... you clowns



i wonder if we will get a two-page spread on fly me calling them out









the dirty animals causing damage like that...cant they just enjoy the football





Rats!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20567977/riot-brussels-belgium-morocco/

