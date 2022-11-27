Welcome,
November 27, 2022, 12:07:50 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
England havin it with Wales in Tenerife
Author
England havin it with Wales in Tenerife
headset
Posts: 6 543
England havin it with Wales in Tenerife
a bit of a tear-up for any soapy bubble followers....
keep the flag flying high
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20557459/england-wales-tenerife-brawl-world-cup/
kippers
Posts: 3 488
Re: England havin it with Wales in Tenerife
Meanwhile the football is played on another continent.
The stupid cunts.
