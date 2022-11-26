headset

Offline



Posts: 6 543





Posts: 6 543

England havin it with Wales in Tenerife « on: Today at 06:02:38 PM »





keep the flag flying high



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20557459/england-wales-tenerife-brawl-world-cup/

a bit of a tear-up for any soapy bubble followers....keep the flag flying high