Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 590





Posts: 590 Re: GERRIN there Iran « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:02:19 PM »



Theyre comin home.....theyre comin home....Wales are comin home!



How good is it gonna be, knowing that England are gonna send Wales packing! 2-0Theyre comin home.....theyre comin home....Wales are comin home!How good is it gonna be, knowing that England are gonna send Wales packing! « Last Edit: Today at 01:05:38 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 10 377



Bausor & Scott OUT!!!





Posts: 10 377Bausor & Scott OUT!!! Re: GERRIN there Iran « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:46:42 PM »



Fuck the sheep shagging cunts! Wasn't really arsed either way about them until I watched a BBC Wales show called Late Night Football Club (shown on national BBC1) where they were continually making snidey anti-english comments - even against last years Euro winning wimmins team.Fuck the sheep shagging cunts! Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg