GERRIN there Iran
Today at 12:59:15 PM
1-0!

Goodbye Wales!  :alf: :alf:
Today at 01:02:19 PM
2-0

Theyre comin home.....theyre comin home....Wales are comin home!  :homer: :pope2:

How good is it gonna be, knowing that England are gonna send Wales packing!  rava
