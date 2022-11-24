Welcome,
November 24, 2022, 10:08:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Portugal
Author
Topic: Portugal
kippers
Portugal
Today
at 06:35:48 PM »
What a bunch of shit houses.
Diving all over the place and fucking crying to the ref
Logged
kippers
Re: Portugal
Today
at 07:41:35 PM »
Nuther bunch of falling over cunts coming up on the BBC Brasil wankfest. Comon Serbia
Logged
