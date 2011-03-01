interested in Man Utd takeover in stunning £5.8 BILLION deal from Glazers
the will be a jizz fest in the red half of Manchester if that comes off.
I'm Liverpool in the premier league when Boro ain't in it- so try not to back the Mancs if i can help it,,,,,,,
but have to admit i would pi$$ myself if it came off - just so the Geordies don't go on to win the league
a monster of a club s0 so you could never rule the big-money men coming in for them....ham shanks or nothttps://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20532715/apple-interested-man-utd-takeover-glazers/