November 27, 2022, 11:15:20 PM
England V Uncle Sams Lot... Friday Night
headset
Posts: 6 544


November 24, 2022, 05:18:40 PM
Yes, its another chance for England to show its quality after dismantling Iran on Monday just gone with a  6-2 scoreline. Don't forget you can only beat what's in front of you and the knives would have been out for anything less than an England win...... So credit, where credit is due from me, goes to Gareth and this England team.

Time to build on it now and show we mean business regardless of what's put in front of us during this 'dirty' World Cup hosted in Qatar.... They and Fifa ain't coming out of it very well that's for sure. But the relists amongst us knew that from the very beginning!



Anyhow enough of my ramblings................ 3-1 England tomorrow night - I will be back before kick-off with my match-day bets once the lineups are out.






With St George In My Heart Keep Me English

Keep Me English Til My Dying Day!!




CMON ENGLAND :ukfist:




for now, whisper it quietly it's coming home :mido:


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12754369/harry-kane-will-be-available-for-englands-world-cup-clash-with-the-usa-confirms-gareth-southgate
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 918



November 24, 2022, 05:40:22 PM
Didn't we draw against them a few competitions ago, or did they beat us? Bloody colonials, so ungrateful.
kippers
Posts: 3 489


November 25, 2022, 01:12:36 PM
It was a draw.

Remember it well as i was sat on the beach watch on a big screen in Tel Aviv.... right opposite the US embassy.

Some great names in that England team....but this is a far better team.
Robbso
Posts: 16 192


November 25, 2022, 03:22:35 PM
We got beat by them in the 1950 world cup 1-0. Wilf Mannion was part of the England team. Mathew's never even got on the pitch, he was being saved for the latter rounds. I think Alf Ramsey played.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 918



November 25, 2022, 06:33:32 PM
I played
headset
Posts: 6 544


November 25, 2022, 06:34:13 PM
yes, it's time to put history right and put the Yanks to bed tonight with an England victory.


Excuse the pun folks after all it's the weekend - Three lines on his shirt mcl



No surrender - I'm a weekend offender! monkey





not long to wait now lads & lasses


CMON ENGLAND :mido:


ROARING TO GO England fans get party started in pubs


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20544305/high-streets-black-friday-work-england-game/
headset
Posts: 6 544


November 25, 2022, 07:03:49 PM
bets on.....................fingers crossed coin to be made


Single  @40/1

Raheem Sterling, England 3-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / England v USA



Single  @9/1

Harry Maguire
Anytime Goalscorer / England v USA


in it to win.......



Rule Brittania!

GSTK :ukfist:


https://www.skysports.com/football/england-vs-united-states-of-america/live/462977
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 887


November 25, 2022, 10:31:17 PM
Well thats two hours of my life I WILL NEVER GET BACK.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 378

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


Yesterday at 10:15:47 AM
It was just a revisit of last years Euro final, wasn't it. Only this time we didn't even have the luxury of dominating the first 20 minutes. Still, on the plus side, that Harry Kane fella looks a promising central midfielder!
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 616


Yesterday at 09:40:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 25, 2022, 10:31:17 PM
Well thats two hours of my life I WILL NEVER GET BACK.

Still, banished the 0-0 draw away at Hull in 1991, two days after my Grandads funeral as the worst game I've ever seen!
kippers
Posts: 3 489


Yesterday at 09:41:07 PM
Is it possible that Southgate used the game for a test on our defence?

Either way, its shocking how poor we were.
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 880


Today at 08:05:56 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:41:07 PM
Is it possible that Southgate used the game for a test on our defence?

Either way, its shocking how poor we were.
Isn't every game we play under Southgate a test for defence given the way he sets up? 
