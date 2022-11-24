headset

Time to build on it now and show we mean business regardless of what's put in front of us during this 'dirty' World Cup hosted in Qatar.... They and Fifa ain't coming out of it very well that's for sure. But the relists amongst us knew that from the very beginning!







Anyhow enough of my ramblings................ 3-1 England tomorrow night - I will be back before kick-off with my match-day bets once the lineups are out.













With St George In My Heart Keep Me English



Keep Me English Til My Dying Day!!









CMON ENGLAND









for now, whisper it quietly it's coming home





https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12754369/harry-kane-will-be-available-for-englands-world-cup-clash-with-the-usa-confirms-gareth-southgate

