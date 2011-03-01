Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
England V Uncle Sams Lot... Friday Night
« on: Yesterday at 05:18:40 PM »
Yes, its another chance for England to show its quality after dismantling Iran on Monday just gone with a  6-2 scoreline. Don't forget you can only beat what's in front of you and the knives would have been out for anything less than an England win...... So credit, where credit is due from me, goes to Gareth and this England team.

Time to build on it now and show we mean business regardless of what's put in front of us during this 'dirty' World Cup hosted in Qatar.... They and Fifa ain't coming out of it very well that's for sure. But the relists amongst us knew that from the very beginning!



Anyhow enough of my ramblings................ 3-1 England tomorrow night - I will be back before kick-off with my match-day bets once the lineups are out.






With St George In My Heart Keep Me English

Keep Me English Til My Dying Day!!




CMON ENGLAND :ukfist:




for now, whisper it quietly it's coming home :mido:


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12754369/harry-kane-will-be-available-for-englands-world-cup-clash-with-the-usa-confirms-gareth-southgate
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:40:22 PM »
Didn't we draw against them a few competitions ago, or did they beat us? Bloody colonials, so ungrateful.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:12:36 PM »
It was a draw.

Remember it well as i was sat on the beach watch on a big screen in Tel Aviv.... right opposite the US embassy.

Some great names in that England team....but this is a far better team.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:22:35 PM »
We got beat by them in the 1950 world cup 1-0. Wilf Mannion was part of the England team. Mathew's never even got on the pitch, he was being saved for the latter rounds. I think Alf Ramsey played.
