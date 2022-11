calamity

Hunter Biden Laptop
« on: November 22, 2022, 05:23:05 PM »



Now CBS basically admitting it is/was legitimate news. Means Biden has committed perjury, and possibly all the top heads/former heads of DJO, FBI and CIA.



Firstly for the Dems to release this means they clearly want rid of Biden, which is no bad thing as he is a liability. The other thing is they've managed to make Trump look less like a paranoid idiot.



Re: Hunter Biden Laptop
« Reply #1 on: November 23, 2022, 10:10:02 PM »
The swamp is an apt description.

If you're not one of them, you will be targeted.

Re: Hunter Biden Laptop
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:34:21 PM »
At the deep end of the fetid swamp of world politics I see that Congress has been granted the right to see the tax returns of the tangerine dream. It's a race between going to prison or into a box for that fella

Re: Hunter Biden Laptop
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:39:33 AM »



Theres a site that would be a better fit for your obsessive behaviour you know?



By the way - what do you all think of Brexit - a good thing overall?



Trying to decide which of you three is the daftest.

Theres a site that would be a better fit for your obsessive behaviour you know?

By the way - what do you all think of Brexit - a good thing overall?