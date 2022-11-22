That site is utterly grim as a Middlesbrough FC message board.
EVERY single post has some clown throwing a lefty political comment in. Even the Boro related ones.
Johnson this, Tories that, 12 years of this government blah blah blah
Doesn't matter if they're talking about Boro's new signing, Formula 1, Job losses at an underperforming company, the Womens Institute or late night tele.
There is always some
making political statements on each thread.
To think rival fans see that mob as the representatives of the Boro
An unchallenged echo chamber of bile.