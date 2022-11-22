kippers

Posts: 3 485 Boreme cranks « on: November 22, 2022, 03:15:32 AM » Currently trying to out do each other on not watching the World Cup. Logged

headset

Posts: 6 539 Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #1 on: November 22, 2022, 08:54:41 AM » spot on by the way



they compete with each other over the internet - in who is the most outraged or offended its a constant theme on fly me by some....................................... its that, that makes them such wonderful ' graft ' material ,,,,, spot on by the waythey compete with each other over the internet - in who is the most outraged or offended its a constant theme on fly me by some....................................... its that, that makes them such wonderful ' graft ' material ,,,,, Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 886 Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #2 on: November 22, 2022, 10:02:35 AM » Its a nasty little echo chamber pandering to pathetic virtue signalers. Logged

headset

Posts: 6 539 Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #4 on: November 23, 2022, 08:08:50 AM » Quote from: Rutters on November 22, 2022, 11:12:02 AM Hope you're using an Adblocker













it depends on which account addy I'm running on at the time - I run two OTR and have another one lay dormant on a slow build if you like it depends on which account addy I'm running on at the time - I run two OTR and have another one lay dormant on a slow build if you like Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 815 Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:46:31 PM »



He made a documentary about the awful abuse Jews receive in the UK, and they are responding by attacking him



Good article in the Spectator about the same thing but on a wider scale.



https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/baddielphobia-and-the-ugly-truth-about-anti-semitism/



They are attacking David Baddiel now.......He made a documentary about the awful abuse Jews receive in the UK, and they are responding by attacking himGood article in the Spectator about the same thing but on a wider scale. Logged

Yarm_Legends_Lounge

Posts: 922 Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:18:27 PM »



EVERY single post has some clown throwing a lefty political comment in. Even the Boro related ones.

Johnson this, Tories that, 12 years of this government blah blah blah

Doesn't matter if they're talking about Boro's new signing, Formula 1, Job losses at an underperforming company, the Womens Institute or late night tele.

There is always some making political statements on each thread.



To think rival fans see that mob as the representatives of the Boro

An unchallenged echo chamber of bile. That site is utterly grim as a Middlesbrough FC message board.EVERY single post has some clown throwing a lefty political comment in. Even the Boro related ones.Johnson this, Tories that, 12 years of this government blah blah blahDoesn't matter if they're talking about Boro's new signing, Formula 1, Job losses at an underperforming company, the Womens Institute or late night tele.There is always somemaking political statements on each thread.To think rival fans see that mob as the representatives of the BoroAn unchallenged echo chamber of bile. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 886 Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:41:36 PM » They are deluded leftie Cranks. They pile in on anyone who doesnt subscribe to their idiotic views. They are no more than pathetic bullies. A shocking advert for Middlesbrough F.C. Logged

headset

Posts: 6 539 Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:21:16 PM » Quote from: Yarm_Legends_Lounge on Yesterday at 02:18:27 PM



Absolutely word for word spot on fella............ take a bow gadge Absolutely word for word spot on fella............ take a bow gadge Logged