November 24, 2022, 03:15:27 PM
Author Topic: Boreme cranks  (Read 376 times)
kippers
« on: November 22, 2022, 03:15:32 AM »
Currently trying to out do each other on not watching the World Cup.
headset
« Reply #1 on: November 22, 2022, 08:54:41 AM »
monkey   spot on by the way :like:

they compete with each other over the internet - in who is the most outraged or offended its a constant theme on fly me by some....................................... its that, that makes them such wonderful ' graft ' material ,,,,, :ponce:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: November 22, 2022, 10:02:35 AM »
Its a nasty little echo chamber pandering to pathetic virtue signalers.
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: November 22, 2022, 11:12:02 AM »
Hope you're using an Adblocker
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:08:50 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on November 22, 2022, 11:12:02 AM
Hope you're using an Adblocker


monkey



it depends on which account addy I'm running on at the time - I run two OTR and have another one lay dormant on a slow build if you like rava
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:46:31 PM »
They are attacking David Baddiel now.......

He made a documentary about the awful abuse Jews receive in the UK, and they are responding by attacking him

Good article in the Spectator about the same thing but on a wider scale.

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/baddielphobia-and-the-ugly-truth-about-anti-semitism/
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:18:27 PM »
That site is utterly grim as a Middlesbrough FC message board.

EVERY single post has some clown throwing a lefty political comment in. Even the Boro related ones.
Johnson this, Tories that, 12 years of this government blah blah blah
Doesn't matter if they're talking about Boro's new signing, Formula 1, Job losses at an underperforming company, the Womens Institute or late night tele.
There is always some  :wanker: making political statements on each thread.

To think rival fans see that mob as the representatives of the Boro  souey
An unchallenged echo chamber of bile.
