kippers

Posts: 3 481 Boreme cranks « on: November 22, 2022, 03:15:32 AM » Currently trying to out do each other on not watching the World Cup.

headset

Posts: 6 535 Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #1 on: November 22, 2022, 08:54:41 AM » spot on by the way



they compete with each other over the internet - in who is the most outraged or offended its a constant theme on fly me by some....................................... its that, that makes them such wonderful ' graft ' material ,,,,, spot on by the waythey compete with each other over the internet - in who is the most outraged or offended its a constant theme on fly me by some....................................... its that, that makes them such wonderful ' graft ' material ,,,,, Logged

Bill Buxton

Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #2 on: November 22, 2022, 10:02:35 AM » Its a nasty little echo chamber pandering to pathetic virtue signalers.

headset

Posts: 6 535 Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:08:50 AM » Quote from: Rutters on November 22, 2022, 11:12:02 AM Hope you're using an Adblocker













it depends on which account addy I'm running on at the time - I run two OTR and have another one lay dormant on a slow build if you like it depends on which account addy I'm running on at the time - I run two OTR and have another one lay dormant on a slow build if you like Logged

Bernie

Re: Boreme cranks « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:46:31 PM »



He made a documentary about the awful abuse Jews receive in the UK, and they are responding by attacking him



Good article in the Spectator about the same thing but on a wider scale.



https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/baddielphobia-and-the-ugly-truth-about-anti-semitism/



They are attacking David Baddiel now.......He made a documentary about the awful abuse Jews receive in the UK, and they are responding by attacking himGood article in the Spectator about the same thing but on a wider scale. Logged