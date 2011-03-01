Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Brexit reversal  (Read 149 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 07:22:04 PM »
seems like only a matter of time, really  :like:
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:24:00 PM »
Why ?
Snoozy
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:30:17 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:22:04 PM
seems like only a matter of time, really  :like:

Bit like the Germans, French and Italians in 39-45 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:15:56 PM »
The wave is building
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:14:15 AM »
You'd need to have Brexited for it to be reversed.
