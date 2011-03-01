Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 22, 2022, 02:30:50 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Brexit reversal
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Brexit reversal (Read 90 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 910
Brexit reversal
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:22:04 PM »
seems like only a matter of time, really
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 480
Re: Brexit reversal
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:24:00 PM »
Why ?
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 658
Re: Brexit reversal
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:30:17 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:22:04 PM
seems like only a matter of time, really
Bit like the Germans, French and Italians in 39-45 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 910
Re: Brexit reversal
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:56 PM »
The wave is building
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...