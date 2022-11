kippers

Re: Is there a difference between muslims in Qatar and muslims in the UK. « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:11:20 PM » Vast majority of muslims in uk are Pakistanis.

They bizarrely follow an insular version of islam.

Having worked in the middle east and Turkey in particular, the friendliness and openness of the people is to be admired.



Think European countries also struggle with levant muslims.



Having listened to the Iranians prior to the game, they come across as nice people, they do need regime change to a less fundamentalist leadership.