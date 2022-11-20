whilst I will still pop on and drop my England predictions - I won't be on much during the world cup due to graft and bonding elsewhere
I have got a nicker on England to win it
I've got a nicker on Argentina to win it.
I've got a nicker on Harry Kane tournament top scorer.
Tomorrow against the Iranians
Kane 1st goal 3-0 England
Slabhead anytime goalscorer if he starts - if not Jude Bellingham to bag one
With St George In My heart Keep Me English!
GSTK................
It's time to wet the lips folks...
It is coming home
CMON ENGLAND https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12746942/world-cup-2022-sky-sports-pundits-pick-englands-starting-team-versus-iran