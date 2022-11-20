Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 20, 2022
the (dirty) world cup begins!!
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Today at 12:39:58 PM
whilst I will still pop on and drop my England predictions - I won't be on much during the world cup due to graft and bonding elsewhere  

I have got a nicker on England to win it

I've got a nicker on Argentina to win it.

I've got a nicker on Harry Kane tournament top scorer.



Tomorrow against the Iranians

Kane 1st goal 3-0 England

Slabhead anytime goalscorer if he starts - if not Jude Bellingham to bag one


With St George In My heart Keep Me English!

GSTK................


It's time to wet the lips folks...


It is coming home


CMON ENGLAND :ukfist:











https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12746942/world-cup-2022-sky-sports-pundits-pick-englands-starting-team-versus-iran
