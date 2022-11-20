headset

Offline



Posts: 6 533





Posts: 6 533 the (dirty) world cup begins!! « on: Today at 12:39:58 PM »



I have got a nicker on England to win it



I've got a nicker on Argentina to win it.



I've got a nicker on Harry Kane tournament top scorer.







Tomorrow against the Iranians



Kane 1st goal 3-0 England



Slabhead anytime goalscorer if he starts - if not Jude Bellingham to bag one





With St George In My heart Keep Me English!



GSTK................





It's time to wet the lips folks...





It is coming home





CMON ENGLAND























https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12746942/world-cup-2022-sky-sports-pundits-pick-englands-starting-team-versus-iran



whilst I will still pop on and drop my England predictions - I won't be on much during the world cup due to graft and bonding elsewhereI have got a nicker on England to win itI've got a nicker on Argentina to win it.I've got a nicker on Harry Kane tournament top scorer.Tomorrow against the IraniansKane 1st goal 3-0 EnglandSlabhead anytime goalscorer if he starts - if not Jude Bellingham to bag oneWith St George In My heart Keep Me English!GSTK................It's time to wet the lips folks...It is coming homeCMON ENGLAND Logged