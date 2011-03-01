Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Twitter  (Read 116 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 813


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:38:55 PM »
All the left wing gobshites in meltdown cos they are going to have to find somewhere new to spout their drivel

 :nige:

Some of the fuckers post their every waking move on there - there will be a mental health crisis if they can't tell their 3 followers what they had for tea and why a man with a cock can be a woman.  :steptoe:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 882


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:40:18 PM »
 mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl mcl
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 803



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:57:33 AM »
I dont know much about Elon Musk but im perplexed how he has ammased such wealth given the way he has been cack handedly handling his twitter business.  Annoy your content suppliers, alienate your advertisers and lay yourself open to a class acfion of wrongful dismissal cases. He seems a bit of an idiot.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 651

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:40:42 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:57:33 AM
I dont know much about Elon Musk but im perplexed how he has ammased such wealth given the way he has been cack handedly handling his twitter business.  Annoy your content suppliers, alienate your advertisers and lay yourself open to a class acfion of wrongful dismissal cases. He seems a bit of an idiot.

Twitter was a cesspit before Musk and will remain so.

The advertisers withdrawing are the epitome of people in glass houses.

The wrongful dismissal cases will be a non-starter. A lot of the assumptions around that presume he is laying people off immediately and replacing them. The majority of them are on gardening leave and wont be replaced.

Some of the stuff on Twitter written by the caring denizens who are currently losing their shit has been a disgrace for years. There are multiple examples of very clear hate speech and the other things they are claiming will suddenly come in. It just so happens it was hate speech that matched their own opinions so they didnt care. The bots things has also been happening for years before Musk took over, it was as clear as day.

As things stand now the current inhabitants are cowards who refuse to engage with opposing views and are incapable of ignoring others. Yet they will gladly support the punch a TERF in the throat hashtags, which is basically them saying theyd punch anybody who held the crazy opinion that women dont have dicks.

Common decency is gone from the world and never existed for too many. Left, right, centre, whatever.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 906



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:44:00 PM »
Second thing Ive learned this week. TERF, though I had to read the definition once or twice
Logged
