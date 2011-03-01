I dont know much about Elon Musk but im perplexed how he has ammased such wealth given the way he has been cack handedly handling his twitter business. Annoy your content suppliers, alienate your advertisers and lay yourself open to a class acfion of wrongful dismissal cases. He seems a bit of an idiot.
Twitter was a cesspit before Musk and will remain so.
The advertisers withdrawing are the epitome of people in glass houses
The wrongful dismissal cases will be a non-starter. A lot of the assumptions around that presume he is laying people off immediately and replacing them. The majority of them are on gardening leave and wont be replaced.
Some of the stuff on Twitter written by the caring denizens who are currently losing their shit has been a disgrace for years. There are multiple examples of very clear hate speech and the other things they are claiming will suddenly come in. It just so happens it was hate speech that matched their own opinions so they didnt care. The bots things has also been happening for years before Musk took over, it was as clear as day.
As things stand now the current inhabitants are cowards who refuse to engage with opposing views and are incapable of ignoring others. Yet they will gladly support the punch a TERF in the throat hashtags, which is basically them saying theyd punch anybody who held the crazy opinion that women dont have dicks.
Common decency is gone from the world and never existed for too many. Left, right, centre, whatever.