Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup « Reply #9 on: November 19, 2022, 08:48:21 AM » Never been less interested in a world cup. Primarily because of the timing and being foo wrapped up in domestic footy. Will be working Monday and havent felt a desire to shuffle things around so i can wat h England Iran game. Hopefully ill get the bug once it starts



Qatar was a wholly unsuitable choice, and there was a time to protest about that choice and lobby FIFA or withdraw your team. That ship has sailed now, if you have entered a team you just have to get on with and accept qatarr has a different view of the world. Wasnt long ago we had a world cup in Russia. Logged

Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup « Reply #10 on: November 19, 2022, 11:54:53 AM » Seeing all the mental gymnastics from the various politicians, ex footballers, ambassadors and various other talking heads trying to justify going there has out me off even watching.



The only thing that would truly have raised awareness and impacted the decision was a boycott. Instead theyre all there with their snouts in the trough and think a few rainbow flags or pre-match virtual signaling monologues will make a difference. The only thing being made a difference too Id the bank balance of many who will now spend their time telling us how we should live our lives while they do the opposite.

100%



Juergen Klopp got pretty angry about ten days ago when asked about it all. Clearly the time for all this shit was ten years ago, or whenever the shit decision was taken. It was plain as a pikestaff that it was going to be in the winter as soon as the tournament was secured, by whatever means