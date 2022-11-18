Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 21, 2022, 03:54:58 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is anyone actually going to world cup
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Is anyone actually going to world cup (Read 402 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 907
Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
on:
November 18, 2022, 01:29:05 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63674631
Right at the last minute. I wouldnt even go to the final
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 883
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #1 on:
November 18, 2022, 03:23:24 PM »
Well Sir Gareth and his woke virtue signalling rank hypocrites will be there.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 230
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #2 on:
November 18, 2022, 04:54:43 PM »
I know of a few lads. I was offered a teaching gig in Saudi Arabia last November which would have tied in nicely. Sadly I couldnt swing it with my arthritis playing up
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 376
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #3 on:
November 18, 2022, 05:32:48 PM »
To be fair to the muslamics, they've probably had a belly full of this non-stop negativity towards their country and their beliefs. So what better way of getting back at the kuffar than stopping their alcohol swilling.
All Boris, Nadine's & Liz's fault.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 883
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #4 on:
November 18, 2022, 05:51:44 PM »
Its all because of Brexit.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 813
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #5 on:
November 18, 2022, 06:37:02 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 18, 2022, 05:51:44 PM
Its all because of Brexit.
Logged
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 188
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #6 on:
November 18, 2022, 06:38:07 PM »
I'm only going for the Beer
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 883
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #7 on:
November 18, 2022, 07:41:07 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on November 18, 2022, 06:38:07 PM
I'm only going for the Beer
You will have to brew your own.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 230
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #8 on:
November 19, 2022, 08:21:42 AM »
England games I will.
We have some of the best young players in the world, and if they play as they do for their clubs, we should be there abouts
Logged
Tory Cunt
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 803
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #9 on:
November 19, 2022, 08:48:21 AM »
Never been less interested in a world cup. Primarily because of the timing and being foo wrapped up in domestic footy. Will be working Monday and havent felt a desire to shuffle things around so i can wat h England Iran game. Hopefully ill get the bug once it starts
Qatar was a wholly unsuitable choice, and there was a time to protest about that choice and lobby FIFA or withdraw your team. That ship has sailed now, if you have entered a team you just have to get on with and accept qatarr has a different view of the world. Wasnt long ago we had a world cup in Russia.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 651
Crabamity
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #10 on:
November 19, 2022, 11:54:53 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on November 19, 2022, 08:48:21 AM
Never been less interested in a world cup. Primarily because of the timing and being foo wrapped up in domestic footy. Will be working Monday and havent felt a desire to shuffle things around so i can wat h England Iran game. Hopefully ill get the bug once it starts
Qatar was a wholly unsuitable choice, and there was a time to protest about that choice and lobby FIFA or withdraw your team. That ship has sailed now, if you have entered a team you just have to get on with and accept qatarr has a different view of the world. Wasnt long ago we had a world cup in Russia.
Seeing all the mental gymnastics from the various politicians, ex footballers, ambassadors and various other talking heads trying to justify going there has out me off even watching.
The only thing that would truly have raised awareness and impacted the decision was a boycott. Instead theyre all there with their snouts in the trough and think a few rainbow flags or pre-match virtual signaling monologues will make a difference. The only thing being made a difference too Id the bank balance of many who will now spend their time telling us how we should live our lives while they do the opposite.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 907
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #11 on:
November 19, 2022, 12:40:25 PM »
Quote from: calamity on November 19, 2022, 11:54:53 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on November 19, 2022, 08:48:21 AM
Never been less interested in a world cup. Primarily because of the timing and being foo wrapped up in domestic footy. Will be working Monday and havent felt a desire to shuffle things around so i can wat h England Iran game. Hopefully ill get the bug once it starts
Qatar was a wholly unsuitable choice, and there was a time to protest about that choice and lobby FIFA or withdraw your team. That ship has sailed now, if you have entered a team you just have to get on with and accept qatarr has a different view of the world. Wasnt long ago we had a world cup in Russia.
Seeing all the mental gymnastics from the various politicians, ex footballers, ambassadors and various other talking heads trying to justify going there has out me off even watching.
The only thing that would truly have raised awareness and impacted the decision was a boycott. Instead theyre all there with their snouts in the trough and think a few rainbow flags or pre-match virtual signaling monologues will make a difference. The only thing being made a difference too Id the bank balance of many who will now spend their time telling us how we should live our lives while they do the opposite.
100%
Juergen Klopp got pretty angry about ten days ago when asked about it all. Clearly the time for all this shit was ten years ago, or whenever the shit decision was taken. It was plain as a pikestaff that it was going to be in the winter as soon as the tournament was secured, by whatever means
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 479
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #12 on:
November 19, 2022, 05:31:00 PM »
No bumming and no booze.
Hardly worth going.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 907
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 02:30:13 PM »
Quote from: kippers on November 19, 2022, 05:31:00 PM
No bumming and no booze.
Hardly worth going.
Certainly not for our jolly jack tars
Logged
whighams_wig
Offline
Posts: 160
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 04:14:07 PM »
Netflix documentary FIFA uncovered says it all, never realised how far the corruption went back.
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 479
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 06:27:33 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on
Yesterday
at 04:14:07 PM
Netflix documentary FIFA uncovered says it all, never realised how far the corruption went back.
Lots of shady fuckers who had zero to do with football.
Chuck Blazer ffs
A balloon of a man with a crazy name living in Trump tower.
You couldnt make it up.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 883
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:41:47 PM »
I see the FA have now backed down to FIFA in relation to the silly arm band to be worn by the idiot Harry Kane. So much for their so called principled stand.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 230
Re: Is anyone actually going to world cup
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:53:51 PM »
Did I mention our young players?
We look dangerous but Iran look worse than Hartlepool
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...