To be fair to the muslamics, they've probably had a belly full of this non-stop negativity towards their country and their beliefs. So what better way of getting back at the kuffar than stopping their alcohol swilling.All Boris, Nadine's & Liz's fault.

England games I will. We have some of the best young players in the world, and if they play as they do for their clubs, we should be there abouts

Never been less interested in a world cup. Primarily because of the timing and being foo wrapped up in domestic footy. Will be working Monday and havent felt a desire to shuffle things around so i can wat h England Iran game. Hopefully ill get the bug once it starts Qatar was a wholly unsuitable choice, and there was a time to protest about that choice and lobby FIFA or withdraw your team. That ship has sailed now, if you have entered a team you just have to get on with and accept qatarr has a different view of the world. Wasnt long ago we had a world cup in Russia.

Seeing all the mental gymnastics from the various politicians, ex footballers, ambassadors and various other talking heads trying to justify going there has out me off even watching.The only thing that would truly have raised awareness and impacted the decision was a boycott. Instead theyre all there with their snouts in the trough and think a few rainbow flags or pre-match virtual signaling monologues will make a difference. The only thing being made a difference too Id the bank balance of many who will now spend their time telling us how we should live our lives while they do the opposite.

