Was on channel 5,

A mate of mine who has visited through work many times said last year how old and brutal it is, intimidating is how he describes it.

Holme house he never bothers about but Frankland is totally different. Logged

Old? Think it was only built in the 80's. I must mean HMP Durham, not Frankland.

I didn't know, I'm afraid to say, that Durham has two prisons. I thought the central prison * was* Frankland. They kept showing overhead shots…..



I believe there is also Low newton near Durham as well - i believe that's a women's prison, and is/was a remand centre.



I believe there is also Low newton near Durham as well - i believe that's a women's prison, and is/was a remand centre.

Actually, we have a lot of Prisons come to think about it. Holme House, Deerbolt, Kirklevington, Acklington in Northumberland. There was Northallerton but that closed about 5 years ago.