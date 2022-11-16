Welcome,
November 18, 2022, 12:07:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone else watching
Author
Topic: Anyone else watching (Read 212 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 902
Anyone else watching
November 16, 2022, 11:14:42 PM
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there
Snoozy
Posts: 656
Re: Anyone else watching
Yesterday
at 12:10:17 AM
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there
Is it based on FMTTM?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 902
Re: Anyone else watching
Yesterday
at 09:52:02 AM
Rob was in there on a whole life tariff after an horrendous scene in an omelette cafe
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 375
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Anyone else watching
Yesterday
at 08:13:59 PM
A category A prison unall. Would've thunk it?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 902
Re: Anyone else watching
Yesterday
at 10:37:12 PM
Yes, very good. Ha ha.
Bernie
Posts: 7 809
Re: Anyone else watching
Today
at 10:52:30 AM
Which channel was it on? Will take a look if it's still available.
whighams_wig
Posts: 159
Re: Anyone else watching
Today
at 11:19:39 AM
Was on channel 5,
A mate of mine who has visited through work many times said last year how old and brutal it is, intimidating is how he describes it.
Holme house he never bothers about but Frankland is totally different.
