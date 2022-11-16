Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anyone else watching  (Read 211 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: November 16, 2022, 11:14:42 PM »
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:10:17 AM »
Is it based on FMTTM?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:52:02 AM »
Rob was in there on a whole life tariff after an horrendous scene in an omelette cafe
Bud Wiser
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:13:59 PM »
A category A prison unall. Would've thunk it?  mick
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:37:12 PM »
Yes, very good. Ha ha.
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:52:30 AM »
Which channel was it on? Will take a look if it's still available.
whighams_wig
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:19:39 AM »
Was on channel 5,
A mate of mine who has visited through work many times said last year how old and brutal it is, intimidating is how he describes it.
Holme house he never bothers about but Frankland is totally different.
