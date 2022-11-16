Welcome,
November 18, 2022, 02:49:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone else watching
Author
Topic: Anyone else watching (Read 157 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 902
Anyone else watching
«
on:
November 16, 2022, 11:14:42 PM »
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 656
Re: Anyone else watching
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:10:17 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 16, 2022, 11:14:42 PM
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there
Is it based on FMTTM?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 902
Re: Anyone else watching
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:02 AM »
Rob was in there on a whole life tariff after an horrendous scene in an omelette cafe
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 375
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Anyone else watching
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:13:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 16, 2022, 11:14:42 PM
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there
A category A prison unall. Would've thunk it?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 902
Re: Anyone else watching
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:12 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 08:13:59 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 16, 2022, 11:14:42 PM
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there
A category A prison unall. Would've thunk it?
Yes, very good. Ha ha.
Logged
