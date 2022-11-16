Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 18, 2022, 02:49:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anyone else watching  (Read 157 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 902



View Profile
« on: November 16, 2022, 11:14:42 PM »
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 656


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:10:17 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 16, 2022, 11:14:42 PM
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there

Is it based on FMTTM?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 902



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:52:02 AM »
Rob was in there on a whole life tariff after an horrendous scene in an omelette cafe
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 375

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:13:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 16, 2022, 11:14:42 PM
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there

A category A prison unall. Would've thunk it?  mick
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 902



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:37:12 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:13:59 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 16, 2022, 11:14:42 PM
The program about Frankland Prison, Durham? Jesus, theres some truly dangerous bastards in there

A category A prison unall. Would've thunk it?  mick

Yes, very good. Ha ha.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 