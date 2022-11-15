Welcome,
November 17, 2022, 03:34:07 PM
You Tory boys
Author
Topic: You Tory boys (Read 319 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
You Tory boys
Looking forward to the budget? Looks like they are lining up to kick benefit wallahs and the public sector., in true blue Caring Conservatism.
Make Britain Great Again
Bill Buxton
Re: You Tory boys
One can only hope you are correct in your prediction.
Bernie
Re: You Tory boys
Heard a stat on the radio the other day. The amount of money spent by the govt every year on welfare (including pensions, school meals etc) equates to 40k per household per year.
How the fuck is that sustainable?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: You Tory boys
I absolutely agree that we need to balance our books, or make a start; the whole nub of politics, maybe, are the choices you make in order to do this
Bill Buxton
Re: You Tory boys
The other stat worth considering is that the UK is one of the highest spenders per capital on the Health Service, and one of the lowest in measured outcomes. This is a disgrace. We cant keep throwing endless amounts of money at a a basket case like the NHS. Not a coincidence that no other health service in the G20 has copied our model.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: You Tory boys
The NHS has been mismanaged. I know personally some of the agency costs paid to cover shifts, and they are simply fucking ridiculous. Early in the Conservatives go they binned bursaries for nurses in training, and here we are with a fucking huge shortage which, amusingly, is costing us more money than keeping the fucking bursaries in the first place
Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS
I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e
Obviously, I could sort it in a fortnight
Ben G
Re: You Tory boys
The nasty Tories are going to give another of those cost of living payments this winter!
kippers
Re: You Tory boys
Yesterday
It is something when we have so many school leavers every year that we struggle to raise an army of nurses.
Before you go singling out a political party though, remember that it was this way during the Blair years also.
My DIL is a trauma nurse at Preston royal, she folks out every month to repay her student ĺoans and parking charges.
If you have a shortage, reduce student fees and for fuck sake let them park their fucking cars.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: You Tory boys
Yesterday
Well thats it. Bursaries meant a surge in numbers
myboro
Re: You Tory boys
Today
No Fan of B;air but to suggest he overwaw a shortage of Nurses or a massive hike in waiting list is deludional.
Blair is a war mogering twat who IMHO should be in Jail but despite continued privatisation and PFI the NHS actually worked. Oh and obvs she tarained under the Tories as Blair actually provided bursaries not loans so you have more wrong facts.
Parking Charges I agree are a discrace for staff
Tintin
Re: You Tory boys
Today
Good grief, are you good at mathamatics?
Ben G
Re: You Tory boys
Today
Another £3.3 billion for the NHS every year.
Definitely privatisation that !
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: You Tory boys
Today
21/22 spend on NHS was £136 billion so a rise of £2.5%, which seems to be a real cut. Leaving that to one side, Ben, you know that Ive posted many times that this country, all party colours, seem to want Rolls Royce services for Trabant taxes. I largely agree with the thrust of the budget. I mean, Im a bloody accountant, and I have never understood how we have shortfalls of £150 billion and more every year, and simply borrow to sort that out. Bringing that down to a small business level, it simply goes bust.
Saw the other day that the Paris SE has overtaken London in the amount of business done. No-one can make a case for Brexit having helped us in our economy. We have control of our laws to a greater extent and control of our borders, but my clients hate the difficulties in importing and exporting.
Ben G
Re: You Tory boys
Today
I thought it was pretty fair too.
Anyone who thinks we dont have to pay for the past three years is mentally challenged.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: You Tory boys
Today
I thought it was pretty fair too.
Anyone who thinks we dont have to pay for the past three years is mentally challenged.
Like Liz truss and her supporters you mean?
Ben G
Re: You Tory boys
Today
Yeh that was a gambling mans dream. Wish I had shorted the £ that week!
