Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 901







Posts: 17 901 You Tory boys « on: November 15, 2022, 09:27:26 AM »



Make Britain Great Again Looking forward to the budget? Looks like they are lining up to kick benefit wallahs and the public sector., in true blue Caring Conservatism.Make Britain Great Again Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 808





Posts: 7 808 Re: You Tory boys « Reply #2 on: November 15, 2022, 12:11:48 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 15, 2022, 09:27:26 AM



Make Britain Great Again

Looking forward to the budget? Looks like they are lining up to kick benefit wallahs and the public sector., in true blue Caring Conservatism.Make Britain Great Again

Heard a stat on the radio the other day. The amount of money spent by the govt every year on welfare (including pensions, school meals etc) equates to 40k per household per year.



How the fuck is that sustainable? Heard a stat on the radio the other day. The amount of money spent by the govt every year on welfare (including pensions, school meals etc) equates to 40k per household per year.How the fuck is that sustainable? Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 878





Posts: 5 878 Re: You Tory boys « Reply #4 on: November 15, 2022, 01:30:11 PM » The other stat worth considering is that the UK is one of the highest spenders per capital on the Health Service, and one of the lowest in measured outcomes. This is a disgrace. We cant keep throwing endless amounts of money at a a basket case like the NHS. Not a coincidence that no other health service in the G20 has copied our model. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 901







Posts: 17 901 Re: You Tory boys « Reply #5 on: November 15, 2022, 02:24:36 PM »



Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS



I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e



Obviously, I could sort it in a fortnight The NHS has been mismanaged. I know personally some of the agency costs paid to cover shifts, and they are simply fucking ridiculous. Early in the Conservatives go they binned bursaries for nurses in training, and here we are with a fucking huge shortage which, amusingly, is costing us more money than keeping the fucking bursaries in the first placeDont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHSI fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&eObviously, I could sort it in a fortnight Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 227







Mountain KingPosts: 5 227 Re: You Tory boys « Reply #6 on: November 15, 2022, 04:45:22 PM » The nasty Tories are going to give another of those cost of living payments this winter!





Logged Tory Cunt

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 476





Posts: 3 476 Re: You Tory boys « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:35:26 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 15, 2022, 02:24:36 PM



Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS



I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e



Obviously, I could sort it in a fortnight

The NHS has been mismanaged. I know personally some of the agency costs paid to cover shifts, and they are simply fucking ridiculous. Early in the Conservatives go they binned bursaries for nurses in training, and here we are with a fucking huge shortage which, amusingly, is costing us more money than keeping the fucking bursaries in the first placeDont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHSI fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&eObviously, I could sort it in a fortnight

It is something when we have so many school leavers every year that we struggle to raise an army of nurses.

Before you go singling out a political party though, remember that it was this way during the Blair years also.

My DIL is a trauma nurse at Preston royal, she folks out every month to repay her student ĺoans and parking charges.

If you have a shortage, reduce student fees and for fuck sake let them park their fucking cars. It is something when we have so many school leavers every year that we struggle to raise an army of nurses.Before you go singling out a political party though, remember that it was this way during the Blair years also.My DIL is a trauma nurse at Preston royal, she folks out every month to repay her student ĺoans and parking charges.If you have a shortage, reduce student fees and for fuck sake let them park their fucking cars. Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 1 009





Posts: 1 009 Re: You Tory boys « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:24:40 AM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:35:26 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 15, 2022, 02:24:36 PM



Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS



I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e



Obviously, I could sort it in a fortnight

The NHS has been mismanaged. I know personally some of the agency costs paid to cover shifts, and they are simply fucking ridiculous. Early in the Conservatives go they binned bursaries for nurses in training, and here we are with a fucking huge shortage which, amusingly, is costing us more money than keeping the fucking bursaries in the first placeDont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHSI fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&eObviously, I could sort it in a fortnight

It is something when we have so many school leavers every year that we struggle to raise an army of nurses.

Before you go singling out a political party though, remember that it was this way during the Blair years also.

My DIL is a trauma nurse at Preston royal, she folks out every month to repay her student ĺoans and parking charges.

If you have a shortage, reduce student fees and for fuck sake let them park their fucking cars.

It is something when we have so many school leavers every year that we struggle to raise an army of nurses.Before you go singling out a political party though, remember that it was this way during the Blair years also.My DIL is a trauma nurse at Preston royal, she folks out every month to repay her student ĺoans and parking charges.If you have a shortage, reduce student fees and for fuck sake let them park their fucking cars.

No Fan of B;air but to suggest he overwaw a shortage of Nurses or a massive hike in waiting list is deludional.



Blair is a war mogering twat who IMHO should be in Jail but despite continued privatisation and PFI the NHS actually worked. Oh and obvs she tarained under the Tories as Blair actually provided bursaries not loans so you have more wrong facts.



Parking Charges I agree are a discrace for staff

No Fan of B;air but to suggest he overwaw a shortage of Nurses or a massive hike in waiting list is deludional.Blair is a war mogering twat who IMHO should be in Jail but despite continued privatisation and PFI the NHS actually worked. Oh and obvs she tarained under the Tories as Blair actually provided bursaries not loans so you have more wrong facts.Parking Charges I agree are a discrace for staff Logged

Tintin

Offline



Posts: 463





Posts: 463 Re: You Tory boys « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:20:06 AM » Quote from: myboro on Today at 01:24:40 AM Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:35:26 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 15, 2022, 02:24:36 PM



Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS



I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e



Obviously, I could sort it in a fortnight

The NHS has been mismanaged. I know personally some of the agency costs paid to cover shifts, and they are simply fucking ridiculous. Early in the Conservatives go they binned bursaries for nurses in training, and here we are with a fucking huge shortage which, amusingly, is costing us more money than keeping the fucking bursaries in the first placeDont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHSI fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&eObviously, I could sort it in a fortnight

It is something when we have so many school leavers every year that we struggle to raise an army of nurses.

Before you go singling out a political party though, remember that it was this way during the Blair years also.

My DIL is a trauma nurse at Preston royal, she folks out every month to repay her student ĺoans and parking charges.

If you have a shortage, reduce student fees and for fuck sake let them park their fucking cars.

It is something when we have so many school leavers every year that we struggle to raise an army of nurses.Before you go singling out a political party though, remember that it was this way during the Blair years also.My DIL is a trauma nurse at Preston royal, she folks out every month to repay her student ĺoans and parking charges.If you have a shortage, reduce student fees and for fuck sake let them park their fucking cars.

No Fan of B;air but to suggest he overwaw a shortage of Nurses or a massive hike in waiting list is deludional.



Blair is a war mogering twat who IMHO should be in Jail but despite continued privatisation and PFI the NHS actually worked. Oh and obvs she tarained under the Tories as Blair actually provided bursaries not loans so you have more wrong facts.



Parking Charges I agree are a discrace for staff



No Fan of B;air but to suggest he overwaw a shortage of Nurses or a massive hike in waiting list is deludional.Blair is a war mogering twat who IMHO should be in Jail but despite continued privatisation and PFI the NHS actually worked. Oh and obvs she tarained under the Tories as Blair actually provided bursaries not loans so you have more wrong facts.Parking Charges I agree are a discrace for staff

Good grief, are you good at mathamatics? Good grief, are you good at mathamatics? Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 901







Posts: 17 901 Re: You Tory boys « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:23:25 PM » 21/22 spend on NHS was £136 billion so a rise of £2.5%, which seems to be a real cut. Leaving that to one side, Ben, you know that Ive posted many times that this country, all party colours, seem to want Rolls Royce services for Trabant taxes. I largely agree with the thrust of the budget. I mean, Im a bloody accountant, and I have never understood how we have shortfalls of £150 billion and more every year, and simply borrow to sort that out. Bringing that down to a small business level, it simply goes bust.



Saw the other day that the Paris SE has overtaken London in the amount of business done. No-one can make a case for Brexit having helped us in our economy. We have control of our laws to a greater extent and control of our borders, but my clients hate the difficulties in importing and exporting.



« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:09 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged