Posts: 17 899 You Tory boys « on: November 15, 2022, 09:27:26 AM »



Make Britain Great Again Looking forward to the budget? Looks like they are lining up to kick benefit wallahs and the public sector., in true blue Caring Conservatism.Make Britain Great Again Logged

Re: You Tory boys « Reply #2 on: November 15, 2022, 12:11:48 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 15, 2022, 09:27:26 AM



Make Britain Great Again

Looking forward to the budget? Looks like they are lining up to kick benefit wallahs and the public sector., in true blue Caring Conservatism.Make Britain Great Again

Heard a stat on the radio the other day. The amount of money spent by the govt every year on welfare (including pensions, school meals etc) equates to 40k per household per year.



How the fuck is that sustainable? Heard a stat on the radio the other day. The amount of money spent by the govt every year on welfare (including pensions, school meals etc) equates to 40k per household per year.How the fuck is that sustainable? Logged

Re: You Tory boys « Reply #4 on: November 15, 2022, 01:30:11 PM » The other stat worth considering is that the UK is one of the highest spenders per capital on the Health Service, and one of the lowest in measured outcomes. This is a disgrace. We cant keep throwing endless amounts of money at a a basket case like the NHS. Not a coincidence that no other health service in the G20 has copied our model.

Re: You Tory boys « Reply #5 on: November 15, 2022, 02:24:36 PM »



Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS



I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e



Obviously, I could sort it in a fortnight The NHS has been mismanaged. I know personally some of the agency costs paid to cover shifts, and they are simply fucking ridiculous. Early in the Conservatives go they binned bursaries for nurses in training, and here we are with a fucking huge shortage which, amusingly, is costing us more money than keeping the fucking bursaries in the first placeDont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHSI fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&eObviously, I could sort it in a fortnight Logged

Re: You Tory boys « Reply #6 on: November 15, 2022, 04:45:22 PM » The nasty Tories are going to give another of those cost of living payments this winter!





Re: You Tory boys « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:35:26 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 15, 2022, 02:24:36 PM



Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS



I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e



Obviously, I could sort it in a fortnight

The NHS has been mismanaged. I know personally some of the agency costs paid to cover shifts, and they are simply fucking ridiculous. Early in the Conservatives go they binned bursaries for nurses in training, and here we are with a fucking huge shortage which, amusingly, is costing us more money than keeping the fucking bursaries in the first placeDont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHSI fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&eObviously, I could sort it in a fortnight

It is something when we have so many school leavers every year that we struggle to raise an army of nurses.

Before you go singling out a political party though, remember that it was this way during the Blair years also.

My DIL is a trauma nurse at Preston royal, she folks out every month to repay her student ĺoans and parking charges.

If you have a shortage, reduce student fees and for fuck sake let them park their fucking cars. It is something when we have so many school leavers every year that we struggle to raise an army of nurses.Before you go singling out a political party though, remember that it was this way during the Blair years also.My DIL is a trauma nurse at Preston royal, she folks out every month to repay her student ĺoans and parking charges.If you have a shortage, reduce student fees and for fuck sake let them park their fucking cars. Logged