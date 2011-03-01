Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 897







Posts: 17 897 You Tory boys « on: Today at 09:27:26 AM »



Make Britain Great Again Looking forward to the budget? Looks like they are lining up to kick benefit wallahs and the public sector., in true blue Caring Conservatism.Make Britain Great Again Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 808





Posts: 7 808 Re: You Tory boys « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:11:48 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:27:26 AM



Make Britain Great Again

Looking forward to the budget? Looks like they are lining up to kick benefit wallahs and the public sector., in true blue Caring Conservatism.Make Britain Great Again

Heard a stat on the radio the other day. The amount of money spent by the govt every year on welfare (including pensions, school meals etc) equates to 40k per household per year.



How the fuck is that sustainable? Heard a stat on the radio the other day. The amount of money spent by the govt every year on welfare (including pensions, school meals etc) equates to 40k per household per year.How the fuck is that sustainable? Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 878





Posts: 5 878 Re: You Tory boys « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:30:11 PM » The other stat worth considering is that the UK is one of the highest spenders per capital on the Health Service, and one of the lowest in measured outcomes. This is a disgrace. We cant keep throwing endless amounts of money at a a basket case like the NHS. Not a coincidence that no other health service in the G20 has copied our model. Logged