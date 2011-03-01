The NHS has been mismanaged. I know personally some of the agency costs paid to cover shifts, and they are simply fucking ridiculous. Early in the Conservatives go they binned bursaries for nurses in training, and here we are with a fucking huge shortage which, amusingly, is costing us more money than keeping the fucking bursaries in the first place
Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS
I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e
Obviously, I could sort it in a fortnight