November 15, 2022, 09:51:50 PM
Author Topic: You Tory boys
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 09:27:26 AM »
Looking forward to the budget? Looks like they are lining up to kick benefit wallahs and the public sector., in true blue Caring Conservatism. :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

Make Britain Great Again
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:41:15 AM »
One can only hope you are correct in your prediction.
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:11:48 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:27:26 AM
Heard a stat on the radio the other day. The amount of money spent by the govt every year on welfare (including pensions, school meals etc) equates to 40k per household per year.

How the fuck is that sustainable?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:31:03 PM »
I absolutely agree that we need to balance our books, or make a start; the whole nub of politics, maybe, are the choices you make in order to do this
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:30:11 PM »
The other stat worth considering is that the UK is one of the highest spenders per capital on the Health Service, and one of the lowest in measured outcomes. This is a disgrace. We cant keep throwing endless amounts of money at a a basket case like the NHS. Not a coincidence that no other health service in the G20 has copied our model.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:24:36 PM »
The NHS has been mismanaged. I know personally some of the agency costs paid to cover shifts, and they are simply fucking ridiculous. Early in the Conservatives go they binned bursaries for nurses in training, and here we are with a fucking huge shortage which, amusingly, is costing us more money than keeping the fucking bursaries in the first place  :alf:

Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author,  I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS

I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e

Obviously, I could sort it in a fortnight
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:45:22 PM »
The nasty Tories are going to give another of those cost of living payments this winter!
Tory Cunt
