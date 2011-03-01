Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Looking forward to the budget? Looks like they are lining up to kick benefit wallahs and the public sector., in true blue Caring Conservatism.

Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:27:26 AM



Make Britain Great Again

Looking forward to the budget? Looks like they are lining up to kick benefit wallahs and the public sector., in true blue Caring Conservatism.Make Britain Great Again

Heard a stat on the radio the other day. The amount of money spent by the govt every year on welfare (including pensions, school meals etc) equates to 40k per household per year.



Heard a stat on the radio the other day. The amount of money spent by the govt every year on welfare (including pensions, school meals etc) equates to 40k per household per year.

How the fuck is that sustainable?

The other stat worth considering is that the UK is one of the highest spenders per capital on the Health Service, and one of the lowest in measured outcomes. This is a disgrace. We cant keep throwing endless amounts of money at a a basket case like the NHS. Not a coincidence that no other health service in the G20 has copied our model.

Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS



I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e



The NHS has been mismanaged. I know personally some of the agency costs paid to cover shifts, and they are simply fucking ridiculous. Early in the Conservatives go they binned bursaries for nurses in training, and here we are with a fucking huge shortage which, amusingly, is costing us more money than keeping the fucking bursaries in the first place

Dont forget that the current chancellor was health secretary for long enough, and is the co-author, I believe, of a book championing the privatisation of the NHS

I fully support targeted taxation and spending n social care, to relieve bed-blocking, seems like a cracking idea which impacts all the way down to ambulance response times because they can unload quicker into an unblocked a&e

Obviously, I could sort it in a fortnight