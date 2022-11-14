Welcome,
December 07, 2022, 09:24:43 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Top man
Author
Topic: Top man (Read 933 times)
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Top man
November 14, 2022, 05:41:22 PM »
🔈 Ronaldo: it was after I was showboating against Middlesbrough and a young lad named James Morrison kicked me into orbit I decided I would forever respect that little town in Europe
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 928
Re: Top man
November 14, 2022, 08:25:46 PM »
calamity
Posts: 8 656
Crabamity
Re: Top man
November 14, 2022, 11:01:01 PM »
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
November 26, 2022, 11:54:11 PM »
1300 Boro fans travelled to watch Boro play a friendly against Hibs today. 1 month before Christmas mid winter and a rail strike on. Dont tell me that Boro fans ARENT the WORLDS BEST 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Safe journey home to ALL 🔴⚪️🔴 #UTB
headset
Posts: 6 613
Re: Top man
November 28, 2022, 07:43:56 AM »
well done plaz....proper supporters
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
November 28, 2022, 02:10:29 PM »
NOW - People tear down barricades in #Wuhan. Anti-lockdown protests are spreading to more and more cities in China.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1596822446643953664
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 928
Re: Top man
November 28, 2022, 03:24:07 PM »
Have you read some of the comments on there?
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
November 28, 2022, 04:38:07 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1596934112035864577
Going on as we speak fella
calamity
Posts: 8 656
Crabamity
Re: Top man
November 28, 2022, 05:27:39 PM »
I wonder how long before Tiananmen part 2.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
November 29, 2022, 11:32:23 PM »
headset
Posts: 6 613
Re: Top man
November 30, 2022, 06:58:36 AM »
quality plaz........... well-spotted fella - MFC deep in my heart
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
November 30, 2022, 03:39:59 PM »
🇦🇺 Riley McGree starts for Australia in their match vs Denmark #Boro
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fi0aP8nWAAAJ5p4?format=jpg&name=small
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
November 30, 2022, 06:25:59 PM »
Riley McGree unlikely to feature for Middlesbrough against Luton next weekend because he's off SMASHING IT at the World Cup with Australia.
Into the knockout rounds. Well in, lad 👏
https://twitter.com/i/status/1597997566456918016
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
November 30, 2022, 07:57:21 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o63Pb43EdM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 928
Re: Top man
November 30, 2022, 09:41:52 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on November 30, 2022, 07:57:21 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o63Pb43EdM
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
December 01, 2022, 03:02:12 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1595875816453570560
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
December 02, 2022, 02:05:53 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRk8a5ZE6MQ
headset
Posts: 6 613
Re: Top man
December 03, 2022, 01:30:55 PM »
good lad plaz,.,.,......keep them coming!
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
December 05, 2022, 04:28:18 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dh7CbDU5ow
headset
Posts: 6 613
Re: Top man
December 05, 2022, 04:38:12 PM »
wow, great flashback times plaz..... top top never to be forgotten European nights......
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
Yesterday
at 03:22:10 PM »
Middlesbrough 2021/22 results. Operating losses down from £30m to £19m as club returned to matches in front of paying fans #MFC
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723
Re: Top man
Yesterday
at 03:36:22 PM »
Best goal in Champ to be scored EVER
https://twitter.com/i/status/1600029780790824960
headset
Posts: 6 613
Re: Top man
Today
at 08:12:27 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 03:22:10 PM
Middlesbrough 2021/22 results. Operating losses down from £30m to £19m as club returned to matches in front of paying fans #MFC
That's why we stand up and sing ...Stevie Gibson is king!
we are the red army from Middlesbrough
some wedge he puts in each year from his arse pocket.......
headset
Posts: 6 613
Re: Top man
Today
at 08:12:57 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 03:36:22 PM
Best goal in Champ to be scored EVER
https://twitter.com/i/status/1600029780790824960
top top goal ...agreed
