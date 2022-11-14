Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 06, 2022, 06:36:49 PM
Author Topic: Top man  (Read 904 times)
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« on: November 14, 2022, 05:41:22 PM »
🔈 Ronaldo: it was after I was showboating against Middlesbrough and a young lad named James Morrison kicked me into orbit I decided I would forever respect that little town in Europe

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 928



« Reply #1 on: November 14, 2022, 08:25:46 PM »
calamity
Posts: 8 656

Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: November 14, 2022, 11:01:01 PM »
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #3 on: November 26, 2022, 11:54:11 PM »
1300 Boro fans travelled to watch Boro play a friendly against Hibs today. 1 month before Christmas mid winter and a rail strike on. Dont tell me that Boro fans ARENT the WORLDS BEST 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Safe journey home to ALL 🔴⚪️🔴 #UTB
headset
Posts: 6 606


« Reply #4 on: November 28, 2022, 07:43:56 AM »
well done plaz....proper supporters :mido:
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #5 on: November 28, 2022, 02:10:29 PM »
NOW - People tear down barricades in #Wuhan. Anti-lockdown protests are spreading to more and more cities in China.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1596822446643953664
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 928



« Reply #6 on: November 28, 2022, 03:24:07 PM »
Have you read some of the comments on there?  klins klins
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #7 on: November 28, 2022, 04:38:07 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1596934112035864577

Going on as we speak fella

 
calamity
Posts: 8 656

Crabamity


« Reply #8 on: November 28, 2022, 05:27:39 PM »
I wonder how long before Tiananmen part 2.   klins
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #9 on: November 29, 2022, 11:32:23 PM »


headset
Posts: 6 606


« Reply #10 on: November 30, 2022, 06:58:36 AM »
quality plaz........... well-spotted fella - MFC deep in my heart
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #11 on: November 30, 2022, 03:39:59 PM »
🇦🇺 Riley McGree starts for Australia in their match vs  Denmark #Boro

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fi0aP8nWAAAJ5p4?format=jpg&name=small

plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #12 on: November 30, 2022, 06:25:59 PM »
Riley McGree unlikely to feature for Middlesbrough against Luton next weekend because he's off SMASHING IT at the World Cup with Australia.

Into the knockout rounds. Well in, lad 👏

https://twitter.com/i/status/1597997566456918016
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #13 on: November 30, 2022, 07:57:21 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o63Pb43EdM

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 928



« Reply #14 on: November 30, 2022, 09:41:52 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on November 30, 2022, 07:57:21 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o63Pb43EdM

 :like:

plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #15 on: December 01, 2022, 03:02:12 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1595875816453570560


plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #16 on: December 02, 2022, 02:05:53 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRk8a5ZE6MQ

headset
Posts: 6 606


« Reply #17 on: December 03, 2022, 01:30:55 PM »
good lad plaz,.,.,......keep them coming! :like:
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:28:18 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dh7CbDU5ow

headset
Posts: 6 606


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:38:12 PM »
wow, great flashback times plaz..... top top never to be forgotten European nights......
plazmuh
Posts: 14 723


« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:22:10 PM »



Middlesbrough 2021/22 results. Operating losses down from £30m to £19m as club returned to matches in front of paying fans #MFC
« Last Edit: Today at 03:24:21 PM by plazmuh » Logged
Offline Offline

View Profile WWW
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:36:22 PM »
Best goal in Champ to be scored EVER


https://twitter.com/i/status/1600029780790824960

