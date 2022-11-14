plazmuh

date 2022-11-14
plazmuh
Top man











🔈 Ronaldo: it was after I was showboating against Middlesbrough and a young lad named James Morrison kicked me into orbit I decided I would forever respect that little town in Europe Logged

Re: Top man « Reply #3 on: November 26, 2022, 11:54:11 PM »



1300 Boro fans travelled to watch Boro play a friendly against Hibs today. 1 month before Christmas mid winter and a rail strike on. Dont tell me that Boro fans ARENT the WORLDS BEST 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Safe journey home to ALL 🔴⚪️🔴 #UTB Logged

Re: Top man « Reply #5 on: November 28, 2022, 02:10:29 PM »





https://twitter.com/i/status/1596822446643953664 NOW - People tear down barricades in #Wuhan. Anti-lockdown protests are spreading to more and more cities in China. Logged

Posts: 14 723 Re: Top man « Reply #7 on: November 28, 2022, 04:38:07 PM » https://twitter.com/i/status/1596934112035864577



Going on as we speak fella



Going on as we speak fella Logged

calamity





Re: Top man « Reply #8 on: November 28, 2022, 05:27:39 PM » I wonder how long before Tiananmen part 2.

headset
Re: Top man « Reply #10 on: November 30, 2022, 06:58:36 AM » quality plaz........... well-spotted fella - MFC deep in my heart

Re: Top man « Reply #11 on: November 30, 2022, 03:39:59 PM »



https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fi0aP8nWAAAJ5p4?format=jpg&name=small



🇦🇺 Riley McGree starts for Australia in their match vs Denmark #Boro Logged

Re: Top man « Reply #12 on: November 30, 2022, 06:25:59 PM »



Into the knockout rounds. Well in, lad 👏



https://twitter.com/i/status/1597997566456918016

Riley McGree unlikely to feature for Middlesbrough against Luton next weekend because he's off SMASHING IT at the World Cup with Australia.Into the knockout rounds. Well in, lad 👏 Logged

headset
Re: Top man « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:38:12 PM » wow, great flashback times plaz..... top top never to be forgotten European nights......





