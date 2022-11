plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 718





Posts: 14 718 Top man « on: November 14, 2022, 05:41:22 PM »











🔈 Ronaldo: “it was after I was showboating against Middlesbrough and a young lad named James Morrison kicked me into orbit I decided I would forever respect that little town in Europe” Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 718





Posts: 14 718 Re: Top man « Reply #3 on: November 26, 2022, 11:54:11 PM »



1300 Boro fans travelled to watch Boro play a friendly against Hibs today. 1 month before Christmas mid winter and a rail strike on. Don’t tell me that Boro fans AREN’T the WORLDS BEST 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Safe journey home to ALL 🔴⚪️🔴 #UTB Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 718





Posts: 14 718 Re: Top man « Reply #5 on: November 28, 2022, 02:10:29 PM »





https://twitter.com/i/status/1596822446643953664 NOW - People tear down barricades in #Wuhan. Anti-lockdown protests are spreading to more and more cities in China. Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 718





Posts: 14 718 Re: Top man « Reply #7 on: November 28, 2022, 04:38:07 PM » https://twitter.com/i/status/1596934112035864577



Going on as we speak fella



Going on as we speak fella Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 654



Crabamity





Posts: 8 654Crabamity Re: Top man « Reply #8 on: November 28, 2022, 05:27:39 PM » I wonder how long before Tiananmen part 2. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 563





Posts: 6 563 Re: Top man « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:58:36 AM » quality plaz........... well-spotted fella - MFC deep in my heart Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 718





Posts: 14 718 Re: Top man « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:39:59 PM »



https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fi0aP8nWAAAJ5p4?format=jpg&name=small



🇦🇺 Riley McGree starts for Australia in their match vs Denmark #Boro Logged