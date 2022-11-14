Welcome,
November 30, 2022, 04:45:44 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Top man
Topic: Top man
plazmuh
Top man
November 14, 2022, 05:41:22 PM »
🔈 Ronaldo: it was after I was showboating against Middlesbrough and a young lad named James Morrison kicked me into orbit I decided I would forever respect that little town in Europe
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Top man
November 14, 2022, 08:25:46 PM »
calamity
Crabamity
Re: Top man
November 14, 2022, 11:01:01 PM »
plazmuh
Re: Top man
November 26, 2022, 11:54:11 PM »
1300 Boro fans travelled to watch Boro play a friendly against Hibs today. 1 month before Christmas mid winter and a rail strike on. Dont tell me that Boro fans ARENT the WORLDS BEST 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Safe journey home to ALL 🔴⚪️🔴 #UTB
headset
Re: Top man
November 28, 2022, 07:43:56 AM »
well done plaz....proper supporters
plazmuh
Re: Top man
November 28, 2022, 02:10:29 PM »
NOW - People tear down barricades in #Wuhan. Anti-lockdown protests are spreading to more and more cities in China.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1596822446643953664
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Top man
November 28, 2022, 03:24:07 PM »
Have you read some of the comments on there?
plazmuh
Re: Top man
November 28, 2022, 04:38:07 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1596934112035864577
Going on as we speak fella
calamity
Re: Top man
November 28, 2022, 05:27:39 PM »
I wonder how long before Tiananmen part 2.
plazmuh
Re: Top man
Yesterday
at 11:32:23 PM »
headset
Re: Top man
Today
at 06:58:36 AM »
quality plaz........... well-spotted fella - MFC deep in my heart
plazmuh
Re: Top man
Today
at 03:39:59 PM »
🇦🇺 Riley McGree starts for Australia in their match vs Denmark #Boro
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fi0aP8nWAAAJ5p4?format=jpg&name=small
