Author Topic: Top man  (Read 539 times)
plazmuh
« on: November 14, 2022, 05:41:22 PM »
🔈 Ronaldo: it was after I was showboating against Middlesbrough and a young lad named James Morrison kicked me into orbit I decided I would forever respect that little town in Europe

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: November 14, 2022, 08:25:46 PM »
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: November 14, 2022, 11:01:01 PM »
 jc
plazmuh
« Reply #3 on: November 26, 2022, 11:54:11 PM »
1300 Boro fans travelled to watch Boro play a friendly against Hibs today. 1 month before Christmas mid winter and a rail strike on. Dont tell me that Boro fans ARENT the WORLDS BEST 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Safe journey home to ALL 🔴⚪️🔴 #UTB
headset
« Reply #4 on: November 28, 2022, 07:43:56 AM »
well done plaz....proper supporters :mido:
plazmuh
« Reply #5 on: November 28, 2022, 02:10:29 PM »
NOW - People tear down barricades in #Wuhan. Anti-lockdown protests are spreading to more and more cities in China.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1596822446643953664
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: November 28, 2022, 03:24:07 PM »
Have you read some of the comments on there?  klins klins
plazmuh
« Reply #7 on: November 28, 2022, 04:38:07 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1596934112035864577

Going on as we speak fella

 
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #8 on: November 28, 2022, 05:27:39 PM »
I wonder how long before Tiananmen part 2.   klins
plazmuh
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:32:23 PM »


 :like:
headset
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:58:36 AM »
quality plaz........... well-spotted fella - MFC deep in my heart
