🔈 Ronaldo: it was after I was showboating against Middlesbrough and a young lad named James Morrison kicked me into orbit I decided I would forever respect that little town in Europe

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 712





Posts: 14 712 Re: Top man « Reply #3 on: November 26, 2022, 11:54:11 PM »



1300 Boro fans travelled to watch Boro play a friendly against Hibs today. 1 month before Christmas mid winter and a rail strike on. Dont tell me that Boro fans ARENT the WORLDS BEST 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Safe journey home to ALL 🔴⚪️🔴 #UTB Logged