it was always coming but Jesus christ the geordie bastards are doing it quicker than many 1st thought....





No mugs is the best compliment I can give the Geordie bastards.....



I would still like them down here against Boro in the cup... Saudi money or not! as always we'll sort them out...





love them or hate them that's a good result as things stand for the magpies........









sat waiting for the arsenal game and the dirty mags are only beating the cockney lot....it was always coming but Jesus christ the geordie bastards are doing it quicker than many 1st thought....No mugs is the best compliment I can give the Geordie bastards.....I would still like them down here against Boro in the cup... Saudi money or not! as always we'll sort them out...love them or hate them that's a good result as things stand for the magpies........