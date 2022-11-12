Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 12, 2022
whats happening with the mags!
Today at 08:11:46 PM
sat waiting for the arsenal game and the dirty mags are only beating the cockney lot....

it was always coming but Jesus christ the geordie bastards are doing it quicker than many 1st thought....


No mugs is the best compliment I can give the Geordie bastards.....

I would still like them down here against Boro in the cup... Saudi money or not! as always we'll sort them out... monkey


love them or hate them that's a good result as things stand for the magpies........lost




https://www.skysports.com/football/newcastle-vs-chelsea/464790
Last Edit: Today at 08:13:22 PM by headset
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:33:19 PM
I'm liking dan burn the big daft geordie ..... has he been hiding away or  what.....

potter .. a.fake genius on a big contract!.........that we would all take in fairness.....
