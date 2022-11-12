Welcome,
November 14, 2022, 11:11:22 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Canaries Vs The Boro
Topic: Canaries Vs The Boro (Read 490 times)
headset
Canaries Vs The Boro
can the lads pick a result up from Norfolk
a big big test IMO
one we should be up for without a doubt.
are we good enough though
that's the ask
I'm live n direct via Holland
so won't miss a kick.
bets to be placed later.
head a point at best.
heart a boro win
as always gazette link for those at graft for updates....
folow follow follow!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/norwich-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-25499283
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
boro bets are on and fingers are money in the making........UTFB
Single @60/1
Riley McGree, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Norwich v Middlesbrough
Single @9/1
Ryan Giles
Anytime Goalscorer / Norwich v Middlesbrough
Single @28/1
Dael Fry
Anytime Goalscorer / Norwich v Middlesbrough
Single @13/5
Marcus Forss
Anytime Goalscorer / Norwich v Middlesbrough
Single @7/1
Matthew Hoppe
Last Goal Scorer / Norwich v Middlesbrough
we've got super Michael Carrick!!!
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
if you are superstitious look away now
-- a fair few boro connections in that Norwich line up ....not a good sign for this who are supposition .... the fact I've mentioned it means I'm not but hey ....its concerns me some what
let's hope Gibson bags an own goal to settle any superstitious nerves out there......
it was nice of him to give us a penalty last time..................
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
a song for any/some of u lurkers out there .....
and what a belter it is..........if the cap fits..... put it on ...
TUNE MY LURKERS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntuqTuc6HxM&ab_channel
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
brilliant play from out the back there....it looks nervy but that's how you do it...
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
he should have put that away but equally a good leG out stop from Steffon
CMON BORO...
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
Ffs ......1 down already
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
all to do now ....it only takes a minute to notch one ....its, when you go 2 down your arse, collapses..
UTFB
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
they seem to have free at times up front this lot......
they've got the making of us here like going off this spell
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
The big plus is you are not out of it 1-0 down.....if they bag another that could be goodnight for us like.......
calm heads are needed in this second half.....we don't need to win it a draw is still a good result for us....if we bag one they will push for a winner that's a cert....on paper, this is 3pts to them...so that will open things right up if we notch the next one
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
CMON BORO..... it is not all doom and gloom yet........we can get something from the game...point or 3......
It's often said and today I will buy into it... the next goal in this game is huge... UTFB
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
we've lost the commentary. from my end.... the stream is still on which is the main bit
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
Oh fuck me just as the commentary came on here.... What a belter....we're Middlesbrough.....
My names Riley McGree... have it...
CMON BORO....... DIG IN OR WIN IT....UTB
calamity
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
What a goal that was from McGree. Boro dominating here, hopefully we can get a second and not throw it away.
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
yep, we've had the better of the game since we scored the shit bit without tempting fate...we ain't scored and that is the name of the game....
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
ooo jesus .... that was close from them.....
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
the ex-boro loanee Onel bottled it their like....
Hugill and Boro lad to boot had better not come on and bag the winner....
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
hiding behind the sofas now....if we can't win it....don't lose that point now....utb
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
steffon is cooler than me the fucker..... what was all that about the mad yank..
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
super matt crooks
Suck us off.3 points surely ...UTB
calamity
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
Thats a fantastic win, especially at their place. We hadnt scored against them for the past 8 games or something either. Coming back from 1 down to win in the 94th minute is some turnaround too
headset
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
what can you say a wonderful win.... are we in business...call that if you dare
UTB...
calamity
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
Weve been largely awful for a lot of the season but were only 4 points off the playoff places.
Championship is always a mad league but this season is off the charts
Bill Buxton
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
An excellent win at a ground we dont usually get much,and coming from behind. Its a shame this break is coming up now the team has found some real form.
Bud Wiser
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
Michael Carrick - November's manager of the month?
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
That was an excellent performance. Akpom, howson and Fry look like different players. Get some rest now, and hopefully have a charge after the world cup.
plazmuh
Re: Canaries Vs The Boro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNqMK8HUtI8
