a big big test IMO



one we should be up for without a doubt.



are we good enough though



that's the ask



I'm live n direct via Holland



so won't miss a kick.



bets to be placed later.



head a point at best.



heart a boro win



as always gazette link for those at graft for updates....





folow follow follow!



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/norwich-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-25499283







can the lads pick a result up from Norfolk

boro bets are on and fingers are money in the making........UTFB





Single @60/1



Riley McGree, Middlesbrough 2-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Norwich v Middlesbrough









Single @9/1



Ryan Giles

Anytime Goalscorer / Norwich v Middlesbrough





Single @28/1



Dael Fry

Anytime Goalscorer / Norwich v Middlesbrough





Single @13/5



Marcus Forss

Anytime Goalscorer / Norwich v Middlesbrough







Single @7/1



Matthew Hoppe

Last Goal Scorer / Norwich v Middlesbrough





we've got super Michael Carrick!!!









let's hope Gibson bags an own goal to settle any superstitious nerves out there......



it was nice of him to give us a penalty last time..................



-- a fair few boro connections in that Norwich line up ....not a good sign for this who are supposition .... the fact I've mentioned it means I'm not but hey ....its concerns me some what

let's hope Gibson bags an own goal to settle any superstitious nerves out there......

it was nice of him to give us a penalty last time..................

if you are superstitious look away now

and what a belter it is..........if the cap fits..... put it on ...





TUNE MY LURKERS!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntuqTuc6HxM&ab_channel





a song for any/some of u lurkers out there .....and what a belter it is..........if the cap fits..... put it on ...

TUNE MY LURKERS!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntuqTuc6HxM&ab_channel

CMON BORO...

UTFB

they've got the making of us here like going off this spell Logged

The big plus is you are not out of it 1-0 down.....if they bag another that could be goodnight for us like.......

calm heads are needed in this second half.....we don't need to win it a draw is still a good result for us....if we bag one they will push for a winner that's a cert....on paper, this is 3pts to them...so that will open things right up if we notch the next one

It's often said and today I will buy into it... the next goal in this game is huge... UTFB Logged

My names Riley McGree... have it...





CMON BORO....... DIG IN OR WIN IT....UTB Logged

Hugill and Boro lad to boot had better not come on and bag the winner.... Logged

UTB...



Championship is always a mad league but this season is off the charts Logged