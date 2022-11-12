Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 174 times)
headset
« on: Today at 09:06:02 AM »
oh yes I'm here again to take on the bookmakers, a little midweek win to go with my recent roll of winners............... i will soon be catching towersy up....I've bagged about 250k's worth of winnings of late with a couple of monkeys here and there    :ponce:

no change in tactics....as always it's a couple of nags to get the day underway.......

each-way barney rubble to start with.


14:55 Cheltenham - Shearer ( i know ) monkey

15.30 Cheltenham - Elle Perfecta





Now for the tricky treble...............premier league of course


Bournemouth Vs Everton - Away Win

Tottenham Vs Leeds Utd - Draw

West Ham V s Leicester City - Home Win





Conte, Lampard, and Moyes....all need a win as managers and must be feeling things a touch - not in a sacking them way....just a bit sleepless at nights due to current results



As always happy punting & good luck lads n lasses.
plazmuh
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:00 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4F4JhdEfkc

 :like:
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:48:27 PM »
top boy plaz....:like:
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:07:20 PM »
a little sneaky starter bet in the big one at Cheltenham.........



Simply The Betts
15/1
Win or Each Way, 1/5 odds - places 1,2,3,4
14:20 Cheltenham - Paying 4 places instead of 3......25p e/w


Stolen Silver
17/4
Win or Each Way
14:20 Cheltenham - Paying 4 places instead of 3 .......50p win...


boro bets to come later....
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:23:08 PM »
a bit of a mare on the gee gee front....

dropped this one into as single now


15.30 at Cheltenham ...Elle Perfecta .............................25p e/w keeping hold of my 250k this week  those ITK ..mcl
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:35:06 PM »
10 p e/w same  race on forever William ...... remember him sweet william..............towersy & co will  ..
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:41:51 PM »
that's it for today with the nags....some days its just not your day..... never chase the coin fellow punters is my only advice ..:like:
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:44:07 PM »
It's time to follow the boro in this 1/2 and the next.....
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:58:29 PM »
footy bets are down ....comebacks aside the tricky is smashed to bits at half time ...


is Frank next for the exit door......as Davina would often say on BB ... pack your bags frank we are coming to get you...... say your goodbyes!!
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:25:42 PM »
a cheeky late one against the grain .... bets placed for the late Saturday night match.......



Jesus to notch the first for Arsenal to win 3..1


ex boro player to bag one anytime A..Traore......



good luck punting boys & girls......



every staurday i took our lass up the Arse...forever a legendry quote :ponce:..


https://www.skysports.com/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-arsenal/teams/464794



.
