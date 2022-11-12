headset

Online



Posts: 6 539





Posts: 6 539 headsets weekend moneyspinner « on: Today at 09:06:02 AM »



no change in tactics....as always it's a couple of nags to get the day underway.......



each-way barney rubble to start with.





14:55 Cheltenham - Shearer ( i know )



15.30 Cheltenham - Elle Perfecta











Now for the tricky treble...............premier league of course





Bournemouth Vs Everton - Away Win



Tottenham Vs Leeds Utd - Draw



West Ham V s Leicester City - Home Win











Conte, Lampard, and Moyes....all need a win as managers and must be feeling things a touch - not in a sacking them way....just a bit sleepless at nights due to current results







As always happy punting & good luck lads n lasses. oh yes I'm here again to take on the bookmakers, a little midweek win to go with my recent roll of winners............... i will soon be catching towersy up....I've bagged about 250k's worth of winnings of late with a couple of monkeys here and thereno change in tactics....as always it's a couple of nags to get the day underway.......each-way barney rubble to start with.14:55 Cheltenham - Shearer ( i know )15.30 Cheltenham - Elle PerfectaNow for the tricky treble...............premier league of courseBournemouth Vs Everton - Away WinTottenham Vs Leeds Utd - DrawWest Ham V s Leicester City - Home WinConte, Lampard, and Moyes....all need a win as managers and must be feeling things a touch - not in a sacking them way....just a bit sleepless at nights due to current resultsAs always happy punting & good luck lads n lasses. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 539





Posts: 6 539 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:07:20 PM » a little sneaky starter bet in the big one at Cheltenham.........







Simply The Betts

15/1

Win or Each Way, 1/5 odds - places 1,2,3,4

14:20 Cheltenham - Paying 4 places instead of 3......25p e/w





Stolen Silver

17/4

Win or Each Way

14:20 Cheltenham - Paying 4 places instead of 3 .......50p win...





boro bets to come later.... Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 539





Posts: 6 539 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:23:08 PM »



dropped this one into as single now





15.30 at Cheltenham ...Elle Perfecta .............................25p e/w keeping hold of my 250k this week those ITK .. a bit of a mare on the gee gee front....dropped this one into as single now15.30 at Cheltenham ...Elle Perfecta .............................25p e/w keeping hold of my 250k this week those ITK .. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 539





Posts: 6 539 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:35:06 PM » 10 p e/w same race on forever William ...... remember him sweet william..............towersy & co will .. « Last Edit: Today at 04:38:31 PM by headset » Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 539





Posts: 6 539 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:41:51 PM » that's it for today with the nags....some days its just not your day..... never chase the coin fellow punters is my only advice .. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 539





Posts: 6 539 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:44:07 PM » It's time to follow the boro in this 1/2 and the next.....



Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 539





Posts: 6 539 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:58:29 PM » footy bets are down ....comebacks aside the tricky is smashed to bits at half time ...





is Frank next for the exit door......as Davina would often say on BB ... pack your bags frank we are coming to get you...... say your goodbyes!! Logged