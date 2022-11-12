oh yes I'm here again to take on the bookmakers, a little midweek win to go with my recent roll of winners............... i will soon be catching towersy up....I've bagged about 250k's worth of winnings of late with a couple of monkeys here and there
no change in tactics....as always it's a couple of nags to get the day underway.......
each-way barney rubble to start with.
14:55 Cheltenham - Shearer ( i know )
15.30 Cheltenham - Elle Perfecta
Now for the tricky treble...............premier league of course
Bournemouth Vs Everton - Away Win
Tottenham Vs Leeds Utd - Draw
West Ham V s Leicester City - Home Win
Conte, Lampard, and Moyes....all need a win as managers and must be feeling things a touch - not in a sacking them way....just a bit sleepless at nights due to current results
As always happy punting & good luck lads n lasses.