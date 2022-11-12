headset

headsets weekend moneyspinner « on: Today at 09:06:02 AM »



no change in tactics....as always it's a couple of nags to get the day underway.......



each-way barney rubble to start with.





14:55 Cheltenham - Shearer ( i know )



15.30 Cheltenham - Elle Perfecta











Now for the tricky treble...............premier league of course





Bournemouth Vs Everton - Away Win



Tottenham Vs Leeds Utd - Draw



West Ham V s Leicester City - Home Win











Conte, Lampard, and Moyes....all need a win as managers and must be feeling things a touch - not in a sacking them way....just a bit sleepless at nights due to current results







